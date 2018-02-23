Anti-Fascism founding value of republic - Minniti (3)

Venice
23/02/2018
Venice, February 23 - Anti-Fascism is a founding value of the Italian republic, Interior MInister Marco Minniti said Friday. On security in the March 4 election campaign, he said "we must not allow anyone to disturb the peace of the citizens' decision-making process". There is no place in Italy for reprisals or race hate, Minniti said on the February 3 racist drive-by shooting spree in Macerata in which neo-Nazi Luca Traini shot and wounded six African migrants to avenge the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old Roman woman, Pamela Mastropietro.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online