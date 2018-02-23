Anti-Fascism founding value of republic - Minniti (3)

Venice

Venice, February 23 - Anti-Fascism is a founding value of the Italian republic, Interior MInister Marco Minniti said Friday. On security in the March 4 election campaign, he said "we must not allow anyone to disturb the peace of the citizens' decision-making process". There is no place in Italy for reprisals or race hate, Minniti said on the February 3 racist drive-by shooting spree in Macerata in which neo-Nazi Luca Traini shot and wounded six African migrants to avenge the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old Roman woman, Pamela Mastropietro.

