Rome to control more areas, use metal detectors (3)

Rome

For Saturday marches, demos

Rome, February 23 - Rome is to control entry in two concentric circles, on motorway entrance points and along the main roads into the city, as well as using metal detectors at the main assembly points for two marches and three demonstrations on Saturday, sources said Friday. The preventive measures will start Friday evening, the sources said. Clashes with anti-Fascists trying to get at neo-Fascists are feared. Several police have been hurt in recent such clashes.

