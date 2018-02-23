No aid to help Embraco delocalise - Slovakia (4)

Brussels

Brussels, February 23 - Slovakia said Friday it had not used any State aid to help Embraco delocalise from Italy. A Slovakian diplomat told ANSA "we will respond to the European Commission's letter with the documentation that proves we did not furnish any direct or indirect aid for Embraco's decision to delocalise its production". The diplomat said "it was a purely industrial decision" by the company. Italy has appealed to the EC over Embraco's moving almost 500 jobs from its plant near Turin to Slovakia, and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has promised to be "intransigent" on the case. Embraco is a Brazilian company that makes fridge compressors for its parent, US multinational Whirlpool.

