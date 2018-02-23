Taroni gets 30 yrs for hospital deaths (3)

Varese

Cazzaniga indicted

Varese, February 23 - Laura Taroni, an ER nurse from Saronno near Varese, on Friday got 30 years in jail for murdering her husband Massimo Guerra and mother Maria Rita Clerici, helping her alleged lover, doctor Leonardo Cazzaniga. Cazzaniga, the former head of the ER at Saronno, was indicted for nine deaths on his ward and murdering Taroni's husband and mother. He was also indicted for murdering Taroni's father-in-law Luciano Guerra, an alleged crime for which the nurse was acquitted on prosecutors' advice.

