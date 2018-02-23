Rome

Zeman, Fioravanti to help present M5S sports programme

In Pescara on Wednesday

Zeman, Fioravanti to help present M5S sports programme

Rome, February 23 - Pescara boss Zdenek Zeman and two-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Domenico Fioravanti will help present the sports programme of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in Pescara next Wednesday, sources said Friday. Fioravanti, who won his golds at Sydney 200, is an M5S candidate in Turin in the March 4 general election. Former Roma coach Zeman is not a candidate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33