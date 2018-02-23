Zeman, Fioravanti to help present M5S sports programme

Rome, February 23 - Pescara boss Zdenek Zeman and two-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Domenico Fioravanti will help present the sports programme of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in Pescara next Wednesday, sources said Friday. Fioravanti, who won his golds at Sydney 200, is an M5S candidate in Turin in the March 4 general election. Former Roma coach Zeman is not a candidate.