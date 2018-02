Soldini sets record on Tea Route (3)

Rome, February 23 - Italian sailor Giovanni Soldini and his crew set a new record on the Tea Route from Hong Kong to London on Friday. Soldini's trimaran Maserati Multi 70 covered the distance in 36 days, 2h37'02". The previous record was 41 days, 21h26', set in 2008 by Lionel Lemonchois in a huge catamaran measuring 32.50 metres. Soldini's crew were Guido Broggi, Sébastien Audigane, Oliver Herrera Perez and Alex Pella.