Soccer: Batshuayi says racially abused at Atalanta +RPT+

(corrects quarter-finals to last 16, lead). Rome, February 23 - Michy Batshuayi, Borussia Dortmund's Belgian striker of Congolese origin, says he was racially abused during the 1-1 draw at Atalanta that put the German team into the last 16 (RPT last 116) of the European League. Batshuayi denounced the incident on social media under the hastags #saynotoracism and #gowatchblackpanther, saying he hoped Atalanta fans would enjoy the last 16 on TV.