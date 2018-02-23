2 hurt inc minor in Puglia ambush (3)

Bari

Man, 29, boy, 17, shot in Bitonto

Bari, February 23 - Two people including a minor were hurt in an ambush in Puglia on Friday. The victims, a 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were shot in the historic centre of Bitonto. The pretty town was the scene on December 30 of the death of an 84-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of a criminal shootout as she was crossing the road.

