2 hurt inc minor in Puglia ambush (3)

Bari
23/02/2018
Bari, February 23 - Two people including a minor were hurt in an ambush in Puglia on Friday. The victims, a 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were shot in the historic centre of Bitonto. The pretty town was the scene on December 30 of the death of an 84-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of a criminal shootout as she was crossing the road.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online