Italians will vote in stable govt - Tajani (3)

Brussels, February 23 - Italians will vote in a stable government on March 4, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Friday. "(European Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker clarified his position (on the next government). Now we must leave Italians free to decide, I'm convinced they will give themselves a stable government," he said after speaking at an informal EU summit. "Never underestimate the intelligence of the Italian people," said the EP chief. Tajani said he was taking no part in the Italian election campaign but thanked centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi for his "flattering words" about Tajani's credentials as a possible premier candidate.