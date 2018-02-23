Brussels

Italians will vote in stable govt - Tajani (3)

Never underestimate Italians' intelligence

Italians will vote in stable govt - Tajani (3)

Brussels, February 23 - Italians will vote in a stable government on March 4, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Friday. "(European Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker clarified his position (on the next government). Now we must leave Italians free to decide, I'm convinced they will give themselves a stable government," he said after speaking at an informal EU summit. "Never underestimate the intelligence of the Italian people," said the EP chief. Tajani said he was taking no part in the Italian election campaign but thanked centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi for his "flattering words" about Tajani's credentials as a possible premier candidate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33