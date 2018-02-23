Rome

Soccer: Batshuayi says racially abused at Atalanta

Rome, February 23 - Michy Batshuayi, Borussia Dortmund's Belgian striker of Congolese origin, says he was racially abused during the 1-1 draw at Atalanta that put the German team into the quarter-finals of the European League. Batshuayi denounced the incident on social media under the hastags #saynotoracism and #gowatchblackpanther, saying he hoped Atalanta fans would enjoy the quarterfinals on TV.

