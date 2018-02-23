Soccer: Batshuayi says racially abused at Atalanta

Rome
23/02/2018
Rome, February 23 - Michy Batshuayi, Borussia Dortmund's Belgian striker of Congolese origin, says he was racially abused during the 1-1 draw at Atalanta that put the German team into the quarter-finals of the European League. Batshuayi denounced the incident on social media under the hastags #saynotoracism and #gowatchblackpanther, saying he hoped Atalanta fans would enjoy the quarterfinals on TV.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online