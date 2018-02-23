Will build leftwing party from March 5 - Grasso (3)

Bari, February 23 - Leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said LeU would start building a new leftwing party from March 5, the day after the general election. "From March 5 we will constitute the party of the left. Don't follow all the lies and promises of other parties," said Grasso, a former national anti-mafia prosecutor and Senate Speaker. "We give this certainty: the left exists," he said on the stump in Bari.