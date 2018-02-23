Bari

Will build leftwing party from March 5 - Grasso (3)

'Don't believe lies, promises' says LeU leader

Will build leftwing party from March 5 - Grasso (3)

Bari, February 23 - Leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said LeU would start building a new leftwing party from March 5, the day after the general election. "From March 5 we will constitute the party of the left. Don't follow all the lies and promises of other parties," said Grasso, a former national anti-mafia prosecutor and Senate Speaker. "We give this certainty: the left exists," he said on the stump in Bari.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33