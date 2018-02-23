Support for Sahel up to 414 mn euros - Mogherini (3)

Brussels, February 23 - European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said after a conference on security and development in the Sahel Friday that the EU and other partners were putting a total of 414 million euros into the African area. "Today we announced a supplementary support for the joint force of the Sahel of 50 million euros extra which will be added to the 50 already put in," she said. "The total support for this region is 414 million euros thanks to investments not only by the EU but akso by other partners," said Mogherini. She said the commitment "goes beyond our best expectations".