Won't govern with M5S - Grasso (3)

Bari, February 23 - Leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said Friday LeU would not enter a coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and they wanted their votes in the March 4 general election. "We have the presumption to be able to make sure that all M5S voters, who are leftwing, may come home, because the Movement has some rightwing positions," he said on the stump in Bari. Asked whether LeU would back an M5S-led government, Grasso reiterated "let's say that we would like to recover the leftwing voters of the M5S".