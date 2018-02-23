Bari

Won't govern with M5S - Grasso (3)

Want to get back their leftwing voters

Won't govern with M5S - Grasso (3)

Bari, February 23 - Leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said Friday LeU would not enter a coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and they wanted their votes in the March 4 general election. "We have the presumption to be able to make sure that all M5S voters, who are leftwing, may come home, because the Movement has some rightwing positions," he said on the stump in Bari. Asked whether LeU would back an M5S-led government, Grasso reiterated "let's say that we would like to recover the leftwing voters of the M5S".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33