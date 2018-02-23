Rome

Guzzini gets Leonardo award

'Man of light as tool for social innovation' says citation

Rome, February 23 - The head of iGuzzini Illuminazione, Adolfo Guzzini, on Friday received the Leonardo award 2017 in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The prize was born 25 years ago to honour the excellence of 'Made in Italy', its website says. Guzzini was hailed as "the man of light as an instrument of social innovation".

