'Misunderstood' on Italy, not worried - Juncker (3)

Brussels, February 23 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday he had been misunderstood on the outcome of the Italian general election and he was not worried about Italy. "I was misunderstood, I'm not worried" about Italy, he said. On Thursday Juncker said he was concerned that the next Italian government would be "non-operational", causing market jitters, but later clarified he would have "full confidence" in the next government.