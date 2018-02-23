Milan

No risk of violent degeneration - Minniti (3)

Guarantee principle of freedom and security

No risk of violent degeneration - Minniti (3)

Milan, February 23 - There is no risk of the election campaign degenerating into violence, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Friday. "I don't think so," he answered a question on the risk of the violent degeneration of politics. "We have a capacity and force in our democracy that enables us to be able to say, with a certain peace of mind, that we are in a condition to face the election campaign, which is the heart of democracy. "And as such the elections must be guaranteed respecting the principle of freedom and security".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33