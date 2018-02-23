No risk of violent degeneration - Minniti (3)

Milan, February 23 - There is no risk of the election campaign degenerating into violence, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Friday. "I don't think so," he answered a question on the risk of the violent degeneration of politics. "We have a capacity and force in our democracy that enables us to be able to say, with a certain peace of mind, that we are in a condition to face the election campaign, which is the heart of democracy. "And as such the elections must be guaranteed respecting the principle of freedom and security".