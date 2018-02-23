Turin

6 cops hurt in anti-Fascist scuffles in Turin (2)

Protest agst CasaPound candidate

Turin, February 23 - Six police were hurt in scuffles with anti-Fascists trying to reach a far-right CasaPound rally in Turin Thursday night. The anti-Fascists threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at police who were trying to keep them away from a demo in support of CasaPound premier candidate Simone Di Stefano. Interior ministry sources said Friday the incidents in Turin had been "very serious". They said the protesters "intended to hurt" the police officers. "We will not make an exception for anyone," the sources stressed.

