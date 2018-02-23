Olympics: Kostner 5th in figure skating (3)

Gangneung

Gangneung, February 23 - Italy's Carolina Kostner failed to add to her career medal tally when she came fifth in the women's figure skating at the Winter Olympics Friday. Fifteen-year-old Alina Zagitova got Russia's first gold of the Games with a score of 239.57 points while her 18-year-old compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva got the silver (238.26). The bronze went to Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond (231.02). Kostner scored 212.44 points. Kostner, 31, is the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, the 2012 World champion, a five-time European champion (2007-2008, 2010, 2012-2013), and the 2011 Grand Prix Final champion. She is also a medalist at five other World Championships (2005, 2008, 2011, 2013-14) and six other European Championships (2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2018). Kostner has won 11 medals at the European championships, most recently in 2018, and is the most decorated singles skater in the history of the competition.

