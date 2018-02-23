Will sign autonomy deal in Rome Wed - Maroni (3)

Milan

Milan, February 23 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said Friday he would sign an accord on autonomy for the northern Italian region in Rome on Wednesday. "On Wednesday morning at Palazzo Chigi (the premier's office) I will sign the Pact for the Autonomy of the Lombardy Region," he said. Maroni said he had reached a deal on autonomy with the government in Rome. "This morning I spoke with Rome. We reached a synthesis," he said.

