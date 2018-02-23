Vatican City

Many in pain, pray for peace - pope (3)

Day of prayer for Congo, South Sudan, Syria

Many in pain, pray for peace - pope (3)

Vatican City, February 23 - Pope Francis on Friday said on a day of prayer for Congo, South Sudan and Syria that many people are in pain and we must pray for peace. "Our heavenly Father always listens to his children who cry to Him in pain," the pope tweeted. "Let us offer Him today a Day of prayer and fasting for peace". The pope called the day of prayer and fasting for the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and other countries at war including Syria.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33