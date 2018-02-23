Many in pain, pray for peace - pope (3)

Vatican City, February 23 - Pope Francis on Friday said on a day of prayer for Congo, South Sudan and Syria that many people are in pain and we must pray for peace. "Our heavenly Father always listens to his children who cry to Him in pain," the pope tweeted. "Let us offer Him today a Day of prayer and fasting for peace". The pope called the day of prayer and fasting for the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and other countries at war including Syria.