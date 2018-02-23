Beat populist, anti-EU positions - Gentiloni (3)

Brussels

Combat terror, migrant trafficking in Africa

Brussels, February 23 - Working in Africa to beat terrorism and migrant trafficking is the best way to combat populist and anti-European positions, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron Friday. Gentiloni said Friday's conference on the Sahel "was very important to confirm the joint EU commitment to Africa" because it is only through cooperation with these countries and with their development that "we will be able to combat terrorism and the causes of migratory phenomena". He said "this is the best way to work together and beat populist and anti-European positions".

