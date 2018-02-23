Rome

164 measles cases, 2 deaths as of Jan 2018 - Lorenzin

Deaths from respiratory problems

164 measles cases, 2 deaths as of Jan 2018 - Lorenzin (3)

Rome, February 23 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Friday there had been 164 measles cases and two deaths in Italy as of January 2018. She said the two deaths were a 41-year-old and a 38-year-old, both with serious respiratory problems. Lorenzin said "many" of the 164 cases featured people who had been admitted to hospital because of pulmonary complications.

