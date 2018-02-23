Berlusconi says Yes to joint centre-right rally Mar 1 (3)

Rome

Rome, February 23 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Friday said Yes to a joint rally by the centre-right coalition on March 1, three days before the March 4 general election. The rally will feature his centre-right Forza Italia (FI), the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League of Matteo Salvini, and the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) of Girogia Meloni, whose idea it was in the first place. "I have nothing against taking part," said the three-time ex-premier and media magnate, saying he had not attended a joint rally - notably one organised by Meloni - previously because he believed his time was better spent on TV and in other campaigning.

