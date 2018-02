Firecracker outside southern mayor's home (3)

Foggia, February 23 - A homemade explosive device like a large firecracker was found outside the home of a southern Italian mayor on Friday. The device was found outside the home of Antonio Potenza, mayor of Apricena near Foggia. The rudimentary bomb had been placed near the gate of the house, local sources said. A bomb squad will dispose of the device in a controlled explosion, police said. Police are viewing CCTV footage.