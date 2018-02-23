Brescia

Arson attack in leftist centre in Brescia

Books burned

Arson attack in leftist centre in Brescia

Brescia, February 23 - There was an arson attack Thursday night at a far-left 'social centre' housing anticapitalists and anarchists in Brescia. Unknown arsonists piled up books and set fire to them at the centre, which was unoccupied at the time, police said. "This is the umpteenth attack by Fascists and racists trying to sow a climate of hatred and intolerance in the city," the social centre said. The centre on Thursday announced a demo Saturday against a rally by the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

Morto l'avvocato Luigi Autru Ryolo

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

I carabinieri indagano sul sequestro di una 15enne

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Uomo ucciso con un colpo alla testa, indagini

Cadavere nel giardino di un ristorante, ipotesi suicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33