Arson attack in leftist centre in Brescia

Brescia, February 23 - There was an arson attack Thursday night at a far-left 'social centre' housing anticapitalists and anarchists in Brescia. Unknown arsonists piled up books and set fire to them at the centre, which was unoccupied at the time, police said. "This is the umpteenth attack by Fascists and racists trying to sow a climate of hatred and intolerance in the city," the social centre said. The centre on Thursday announced a demo Saturday against a rally by the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group.