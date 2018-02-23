6 cops hurt in anti-Fascist scuffles in Turin

Turin
23/02/2018
Turin, February 23 - Six police were hurt in scuffles with anti-Fascists trying to reach a far-right CasaPound rally in Turin Thursday night. The anti-Fascists threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at police who were trying to keep them away from a demo in support of CasaPound premier candidate Simone Di Stefano.
