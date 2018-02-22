Rugby: Italy make three changes for France

Rome, February 22 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made three changes for the Six Nations match against France in Marseille Friday night compared to the team that went down to a 56-19 defeat to Ireland two weeks ago. Maxime Mbanda will make his first start in the back row while Leonardo Ghiraldini returns as hooker and Andrea Lovatti as loose-side prop. George Biagi comes back as lock on the bench. Here is the team: Minozzi,Benvenuti, Boni, Castello, Bellini, Allan, Violi, Parisse, Mbandà, Negri da Oleggio,Budd, Zanni, Ferrari, Ghiraldini, Lovotti. Replacements: Bigi, Quaglio, Pasquali, Biagi, Ruzza, Gori, Canna, Hayward. French team: Bonneval, Fall, Bastareaud, Doumayrou, Grosso, Beauxis, Machenaud, Tauleigne, Camara, Lauret, Vahaamahina, Gabrillagues, Slimani, Guirado, Poirot.