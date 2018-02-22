Rome

Rugby: Italy make three changes for France

Ghiraldini, Lovatti back, Mbanda to debut

Rugby: Italy make three changes for France

Rome, February 22 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made three changes for the Six Nations match against France in Marseille Friday night compared to the team that went down to a 56-19 defeat to Ireland two weeks ago. Maxime Mbanda will make his first start in the back row while Leonardo Ghiraldini returns as hooker and Andrea Lovatti as loose-side prop. George Biagi comes back as lock on the bench. Here is the team: Minozzi,Benvenuti, Boni, Castello, Bellini, Allan, Violi, Parisse, Mbandà, Negri da Oleggio,Budd, Zanni, Ferrari, Ghiraldini, Lovotti. Replacements: Bigi, Quaglio, Pasquali, Biagi, Ruzza, Gori, Canna, Hayward. French team: Bonneval, Fall, Bastareaud, Doumayrou, Grosso, Beauxis, Machenaud, Tauleigne, Camara, Lauret, Vahaamahina, Gabrillagues, Slimani, Guirado, Poirot.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33