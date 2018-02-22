Exorcist requests triple in Italy

Vatican City, February 22 - Requests for the services of exorcists have tripled in Italy recently and the Vatican is laying on fresh training courses for aspiring Devil-fighters to cope with the demand, a veteran exorcist told Vatican Radio Thursday. There are now about half a million cases every year in Italy, Palermo priest Father Benigno Palilla said. He said much of the reason was that "the number of people ready to go to magicians, witches, card and Tarot readers has greatly increased. "By doing so they open the door to the Devil, And to possession".