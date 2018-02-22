F1: Ferrari unveil new race car (4)

Maranello, February 22 - Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its 2018 Formula One racing car, the SF71H. The car, which has a sort of cage in front of the seat to comply with new rules, was unveiled in the presence of Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne and Piero Ferrari. Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen said the car was "beautiful" and they couldn't wait to start driving it. Raikkonen said "it's an excellent car, and our aim is to be faster" this year than last, when the Ferraris trailed the Mercedes on the faster circuits. Vettel said "we'll get used to the new cage," dubbed Halo, which is "much less intrusive than I thought". Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene said the car was an example of "Italian excellence". Technical director Mattia Binotto said it had been built to be "high-performing on fast tracks too." "We maintained aggressive concepts," Binotto said.