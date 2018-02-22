Baby girl born in cardiac arrest, saved by neighbour

Brescia
22/02/2018
Brescia, February 22 - A baby girl born in cardiac arrest was revived by a neighbour near Brescia Thursday. The incident happened at Borgosatollo. The mother, who already has five children, started screaming when she saw her lifeless baby and the neighbour came running. She called an emergency team which told her how to use a heart massage to revive the child.
