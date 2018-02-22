Brescia

Baby girl born in cardiac arrest, saved by neighbour

Near Brescia

Baby girl born in cardiac arrest, saved by neighbour

Brescia, February 22 - A baby girl born in cardiac arrest was revived by a neighbour near Brescia Thursday. The incident happened at Borgosatollo. The mother, who already has five children, started screaming when she saw her lifeless baby and the neighbour came running. She called an emergency team which told her how to use a heart massage to revive the child.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33