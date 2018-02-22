Attacks on teachers 'inadmissible' - Mattarella (3)

Rome, February 22 - Attacks on teachers, of which there has been a spate in Italy recently, are "inadmissible", President Sergio Mattarella told a group of students at the presidential Quirinale Palace Thursday. "We have often heard news of attacks on teachers. They are uncivilised and inadmissible episodes," he said. "When parents permit themselves an attitude of opposition to school they are going against the interests of their own children, because collaboration, dialogue and the exchange of opinions between families and schools permit every boy and girl to express themselves fully".