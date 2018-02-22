F1: Ferrari unveil new race car (3)

Maranello

SF71H presented in presence of Marchionne, Piero Ferrari

Maranello, February 22 - Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its 2018 Formula One racing car, the SF71H. The car, which has a sort of cage in front of the seat to comply with new rules, was unveiled in the presence of Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne and Piero Ferrari. Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen said the car was "beautiful" and they couldn't wait to start driving it. Raikkonen said "it's an excellent car, and our aim is to be faster" this year than last, when the Ferraris trailed the Mercedes on the faster circuits.

