Rome

M5S completes govt team (4)

Women will head key ministries

Rome, February 22 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has completed the government team it will shortly present to voters ahead of the March 4 general election, leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Sources said Di Maio had filled "practically all" the ministerial slots, with a view to the future approval of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. They said that women would fill key posts in the hoped-for administration. The team will not be announced on a single occasion but will be gradually unveiled over the coming days, the sources said, starting at the end of the week or the start of next week.

