Amsterdam EMA temporary home OK - La Via (5)

Amsterdam, February 22 - The temporary home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam is OK and just needs to be refurbished, the head of a European Parliament delegation, Giovanni La Via, said Thursday. "Palazzo Spark is a good building., the real issue is the necessary timeframe for the refurbishments...but there are no great needs," said La Via. "Inside there is a well-equipped facility and all the fundamental parts of the network installations are there. "They just have to put in the beams and obviously bring the supplies for the desks but that, having nine months ahead to make everything complete, is viable". Milan city council said its appeal against Amsterdam getting the EMA was well-founded. "It is well-founded and receivable, as the EU court itself recently recognised," the council lawyer who filed the appeal told ANSA, responding to rumours that the EU Council had judged the appeal not to be valid. The EU Council, he said, "has not rejected anything because it does not have the power to do so, just as it does not have any power to declare it unreceivable". Milan's bid to get the EMA back from Amsterdam is "more open than ever", Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said after the European Council reportedly judged the bid "irreceivable". "I had been expecting this opinion from the European Council," he said, "but they can't decide whether an appeal is receivable or not". He said "the game is more open than ever, and I will raise the stakes today."