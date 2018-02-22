Amsterdam

Amsterdam EMA temporary home OK - La Via (4)

Just needs doing up

Amsterdam EMA temporary home OK - La Via (4)

Amsterdam, February 22 - The temporary home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam is OK and just needs to be refurbished, the head of a European Parliament delegation, Giovanni La Via, said Thursday. "Palazzo Spark is a good building., the real issue is the necessary timeframe for the refurbishments...but there are no great needs," said La Via. "Inside there is a well-equipped facility and all the fundamental parts of the network installations are there. "They just have to put in the beams and obviously bring the supplies for the desks but that, having nine months ahead to make everything complete, is viable". Milan city council said its appeal against Amsterdam getting the EMA was well-founded. "It is well-founded and receivable, as the EU court itself recently recognised," the council lawyer who filed the appeal told ANSA, responding to rumours that the EU Council had judged the appeal not to be valid. The EU Council, he said, "has not rejected anything because it does not have the power to do so, just as it does not have any power to declare it irreceivable".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Arrestata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Denunciata a Messina la coppia della truffa sessuale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33