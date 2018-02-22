Rome

Spread rises to 138 on Juncker

After warning on 'non-operational govt'

Spread rises to 138 on Juncker

Rome, February 21 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, widened to 138 points Thursday, from 134 at the start of the day, after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EC must prepare for a "non-operational government" in Italy after the March 4 general election. He said this would be "the worst-case scenario". Juncker said that "a strong market reaction in the second half of March is possible, we're preparing for this scenario". Most polls have shown that the election will produce a hung parliament.

