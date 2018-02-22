Vote not a leap in the dark - Gentiloni (3)

Fermo
Fermo, February 22 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the March 4 general election would not be a "leap in the dark". He said "I don't agree in seeing these elections as a leap in the dark, it will certainly be important that more reliable forces, and from my viewpoint especially the centre left, will have a fundamental role so as not to throw away the results reached". He said "I'm not afraid of the abyss, Italians want continuity".
