Vote not a leap in the dark - Gentiloni (3)

Not afraid of abyss, Italians want continuity

Fermo, February 22 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the March 4 general election would not be a "leap in the dark". He said "I don't agree in seeing these elections as a leap in the dark, it will certainly be important that more reliable forces, and from my viewpoint especially the centre left, will have a fundamental role so as not to throw away the results reached". He said "I'm not afraid of the abyss, Italians want continuity".

