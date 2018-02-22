Amsterdam EMA temporary home OK - La Via (3)

Amsterdam, February 22 - The temporary home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam is OK and just needs to be refurbished, the head of a European Parliament delegation, Giovanni La Via, said Thursday. "Palazzo Spark is a good building., the real issue is the necessary timeframe for the refurbishments...but there are no great needs," said La Via. "Inside there is a well-equipped facility and all the fundamental parts of the network installations are there. "They just have to put in the beams and obviously bring the supplies for the desks but that, having nine months ahead to make everything complete, is viable".