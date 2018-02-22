Olympics: Fontana bronze in 1,000m short track (5)

PyeongChang

Speed skater gives Italy its 10th medal

PyeongChang, February 22 - Arianna Fontana won the bronze in the 1,000m short track Thursday, giving Italy its 10th medal of the Winter Olympics. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands got the gold and Kim Bourin of Canada the silver. It was the third medal for Fontana, Italy's flag-carrier at the Games, after her gold in the 500m and silver in the relay. She now has eight Olympic medals from four games. Fontana said "medals generate pride, now Italy has to wake up", referring to the March 4 general election. The 27-year-old added that "I need passion, and quitting the sport won't be easy".

