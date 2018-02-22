Milan says EMA appeal 'founded' (3)

Milan, February 22 - Milan city council said Thursday its appeal against Amsterdam getting the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was well-founded. "It is well-founded and receivable, as the EU court itself recently recognised," the council lawyer who filed the appeal told ANSA, responding to rumours that the EU Council had judged the appeal not to be valid. The EU Council, he said, "has not rejected anything because it does not have the power to do so, just as it does not have any power to declare it irreceivable".