Minniti warns against political violence

Rome, February 22 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Thursday warned against the risk of rising political violence in the March 4 general-election campaign. He said the intelligence community was "concerned" about recent neo-Fascist and anti-Fascist clashes in the wake of an anti-migrant drive-by shooting spree in Macerata on February 3. Minniti described that attack, in which former League activist Luca Traini wounded six African migrants, as "an armed reprisal animated by racial hatred" after the murder and dismemberment, allegedly by Nigerian drug pushers, of 18-year-old Roman woman Pamela Mastropietro.