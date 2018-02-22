Not many answers from Netherlands on EMA - La Via (4)

Amsterdam, February 22 - European Parliament delegation chief Giovanni La Via said after inspecting the temporary Amsterdam home of the European Medicines Agency Thursday that "it's an intense moment, we asked a lot of questions and there weren't very many answers" from Dutch officials. He said "in fact we discovered that the adjustments to the office won't envisage a tender, and they think they'll be able to do it in time". He added "it also emerged that there is no alternative plan. If the work isn't ready in time there is no alternative". La Via said "the tender for the permanent site is still very far from being ready and they say the work should start on the first of June, but since there is no tender yet, it seems a bit difficult to us. "We'll see the site of the Vivaldi Building this afternoon and everything they'll have to do to have an efficient home for the EMA there". Italy has appealed against a November 20 decision to assign the EMA to Amsterdam rather than Milan amid concerns the Dutch city may not be ready to host the agency after it moves from London after Brexit. The temporary office is housed in the Spark Building, while the permanent home in the Vivaldi Building has yet to be built.