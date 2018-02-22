Cdn't care less abt Strasbourg ruling - Berlusconi (3)

Rome, February 22 - Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday said he couldn't care less about a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg on his appeal against an office ban that runs until next year. Three-time ex-premier and media magnate Berlusconi was answering a question of whether he still hoped the office ban would be lifted in time for him to stand for premier again. The billionaire is leading his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party in the campaign for the March 4 general election. The ECHR started considering Berlusconi's appeal in November. It normally takes 9-11 months over such cases. Berlusconi was served the six-year office ban, related to a tax-fraud conviction, in 2013. He has argued that the ban was served retrospectively and therefore unfairly. The ex-premier has not yet named FI's premier candidate but has repeatedly touted European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, an FI member.