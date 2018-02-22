Cdn't care less abt Strasbourg ruling - Berlusconi (3)

Rome
22/02/2018
Rome, February 22 - Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday said he couldn't care less about a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg on his appeal against an office ban that runs until next year. Three-time ex-premier and media magnate Berlusconi was answering a question of whether he still hoped the office ban would be lifted in time for him to stand for premier again. The billionaire is leading his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party in the campaign for the March 4 general election. The ECHR started considering Berlusconi's appeal in November. It normally takes 9-11 months over such cases. Berlusconi was served the six-year office ban, related to a tax-fraud conviction, in 2013. He has argued that the ban was served retrospectively and therefore unfairly. The ex-premier has not yet named FI's premier candidate but has repeatedly touted European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, an FI member.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof
di Eugenio Orrico
Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi
di Giuseppe Mercurio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online