Govt passes prison decrees (4)

Rome, February 22 - The government on Thursday passed three decrees implementing a jail reform, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a press conference. The three decrees concerned minors, work and reparatory justice. But cabinet put off until its next meeting a reform of life in prisons and the penitentiary system. "We have passed three enabling decrees for penitentiary reform, it is a work in progress, we are working with different instruments with the aim above all of making sure the prison system helps cut the rate of repeat offending by those who are convicted," he said. The premier said the moves would also help cut chronic overcrowding.