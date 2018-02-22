Rome

Salvini asks to meet Amnesty International (3)

No violence, xenophobia or racism says League leader

Salvini asks to meet Amnesty International (3)

Rome, February 22 - Anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday said he wanted to meet Amnesty International after the rights group said Italy was steeped in xenophobia and racism and 50% of Internet hate speech came from the League. "I want to restore tranquility to Italy, respect for the rules and dignity of work," Salvini said. "No violence, no xenophobia, no racism. "Limited and controlled immigration will guarantee serene and peaceful co-existence. "That is why I have asked to meet representatives of Amnesty International to explain to them what the League is and does where it governs to guarantee everyone's rights "I hope to have this meeting in the coming hours". Amnesty said Wednesday Italy was "seeped in hatred, racism and xenophobia, and unjustified fear of the other". It said 95% of discriminatory, racist, and hate speech on the Internet came from the centre right, with the League leading at 50%, followed by Brothers of Italy at 27% and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia at 18%.

