Govt passes prison decrees (3)

Rome, February 22 - The government on Thursday passed three decrees implementing a jail reform, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a press conference. "We have passed three enabling decrees for penitentiary reform, it is a work in progress, we are working with different instruments with the aim above all of making sure the prison system helps cut the rate of repeat offending by those who are convicted," he said. The premier said the moves would also help cut chronic overcrowding.