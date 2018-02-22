M5S going right sometimes - Grasso (3)

Rome
22/02/2018
Rome, February 22 - Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Thursday that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) seemed to be "going more to the right" sometimes. "Sometimes it seems that the Five Stars are going more to the right in connection with (League leader Matteo) Salvini", he said. "We must see what policies they intend to implement and and what alliances they intend to make," said Grasso, a former national anti-mafia prosecutor and Senate Speaker. He was answering a question on whether dialogue was possible between LeU and the M5S.
