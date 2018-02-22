Vatican City

Give young people important Church roles - pope (3)

Message for World Youth Day

Give young people important Church roles - pope

Vatican City, February 22 - Pope Francis said Thursday that young people should be given important responsibilities in the Catholic Church. In his message for the 33rd World Youth Day, the pope said "I desire that in the Church you should be given important responsibilities in the Church, that (the Church) should have the courage to give you space". Francis said "young Mary was given an important task precisely because she was young. "You young people have strength, you are going through a phase of life in which you certainly don't lack energy. "Use this strength and these energies to improve the world, starting from the realities closest to you".

