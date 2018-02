Industrial turnover up 5.1% 2017, highest since 2011 (3)

Rome, February 22 - Italian industrial turnover rose 5.1% in 2017, the highest rise since 2011, ISTAT reported Thursday. In 2011 the rise was 6.8%. Orders were up 6.6% last year, the national statistics agency said. Turnover rose 2.5% in December over November and by 7.2% over December 2016, ISTAT said. Orders were up 6.5% over the month and 6.9% over the year, the statistics agency said.