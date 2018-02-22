Rome

Inflation 0.9% in Jan (4)

Same as December

Inflation 0.9% in Jan (4)

Rome, February 22 - Italy's annual inflation rate was 0.9% in January, the same as December, ISTAT said Thursday. This compared to a preliminary estimate of 0.8%. The national price index rose 0.3% between December and January, the national statistics agency said. This was the same rise as that between November and December, ISTAT said. Italy's inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought items rose 0.7% over the month and 1.3% over the year in January, ISTAT said Thursday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33