Inflation 0.9% in Jan (4)

Rome, February 22 - Italy's annual inflation rate was 0.9% in January, the same as December, ISTAT said Thursday. This compared to a preliminary estimate of 0.8%. The national price index rose 0.3% between December and January, the national statistics agency said. This was the same rise as that between November and December, ISTAT said. Italy's inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought items rose 0.7% over the month and 1.3% over the year in January, ISTAT said Thursday.